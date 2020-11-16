Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.57

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 12487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $728.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $721,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.