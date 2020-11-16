Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,248 over the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 255.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

