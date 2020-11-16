Meta Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Short Interest Update

Meta Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:NACNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 918.2% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Meta Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NACNF opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. Meta Growth has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.35.

Meta Growth Corp. operates as a recreational cannabis retailer in Canada. It operates recreational retail cannabis stores under the Meta Cannabis Supply Co and NewLeaf Cannabis banners to sell cannabis and cannabis related products. The company was formerly known as National Access Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Meta Growth Corp.

