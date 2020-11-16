MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

NYSE MFA opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. MFA Financial has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.51.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

