Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLSS. Northland Securities began coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

