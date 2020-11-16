Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MITK. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

MITK stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $539.22 million, a PE ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,884. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

