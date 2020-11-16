Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $166.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $105.78 and last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 487912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,624,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,730,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,070 shares of company stock worth $40,955,546. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

