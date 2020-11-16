Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

MOD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 248,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 95.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 477,159 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

