Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) & Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 71.17 -$9.45 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.74 billion 0.25 -$307.40 million $0.03 224.67

Monaker Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daseke.

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% Daseke -1.28% 34.49% 1.87%

Risk & Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monaker Group and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daseke has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Summary

Daseke beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of July 13, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors; and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

