Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Monro stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 64.7% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

