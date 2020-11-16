Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.16 ($179.01).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €130.70 and a 200 day moving average of €142.53. Hannover Rück SE has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.