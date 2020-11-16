Morgan Stanley Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) to Equal Weight

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $131.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958 and sold 36,100 shares valued at $2,837,682.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

