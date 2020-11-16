Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Equal Weight

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of SAGE opened at $79.52 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $155.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

