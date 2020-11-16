Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Equal Weight

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.
Shares of SAGE opened at $79.52 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $155.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
