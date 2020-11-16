Morgan Stanley Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $376.33.

Shares of COST opened at $378.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

