Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.40

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 5769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

