Morgan Stanley Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $42.84 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

