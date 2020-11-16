Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $2.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 171.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

MOTS stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.78. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

