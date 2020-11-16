M&T Bank Corp Has $14.23 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,171.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 291,727 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

