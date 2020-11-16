MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTBCP traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,500. MTBC has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

