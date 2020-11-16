MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €134.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €193.45 ($227.59) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a twelve month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €154.76 and a 200 day moving average of €149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.