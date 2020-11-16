Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $918.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

