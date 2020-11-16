National Bank Financial Boosts Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.70

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) (TSE:CHR) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) alerts:

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.52. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.