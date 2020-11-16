National Bank Financial Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$88.50

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.15 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$40.77 and a 52 week high of C$80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

