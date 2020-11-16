National Bank Financial Cuts Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$8.00

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $486.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

In other Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,089.13.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

