Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $30.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.63. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,019.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,626. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

