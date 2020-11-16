NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,391.87 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,150 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,268. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.