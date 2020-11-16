Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 112.67.

NESN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

