NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $570,755.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,417.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,276 shares of company stock worth $3,115,727. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $656,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $308,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in NETGEAR by 36.7% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

