Neutrino USD One Day Volume Reaches $4.77 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $73.79 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00170789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00969903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00215363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 120,711.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00096032 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 74,418,442 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

