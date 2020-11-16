Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NCU stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Nevada Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

