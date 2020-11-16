Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Newtek Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

