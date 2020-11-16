NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect NIO to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.