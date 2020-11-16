Niobio Cash One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $23,364.49 and $2.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.