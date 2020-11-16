Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

NPI stock opened at C$42.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$45.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

