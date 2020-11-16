Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$45.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

NPI opened at C$42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$45.91.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.