Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Announces Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,217,086. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

