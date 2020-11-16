NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Barclays upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

NYSE NS opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

