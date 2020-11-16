ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.35. ObsEva shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1,519 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that ObsEva SA will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.