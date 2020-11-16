Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818 ($23.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.48) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -129.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,492.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,228.78. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

