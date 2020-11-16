OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

OGE opened at $33.96 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

