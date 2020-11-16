Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of OLY opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06.
About Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO)
