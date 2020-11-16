Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OLY opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

