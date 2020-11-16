OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.85. OneSavings Bank Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.02). The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

OneSavings Bank plc operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

