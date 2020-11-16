Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million.
OPRT stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
