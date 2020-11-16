Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million.

OPRT stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPRT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $59,863.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $28,668.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,626 shares of company stock valued at $280,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.