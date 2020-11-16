Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.74. Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 20,695,285 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

