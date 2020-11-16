Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $477,729.83 and approximately $151.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,245.04 or 0.99667069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00031231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00484301 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.45 or 0.00732827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003072 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

