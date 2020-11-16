Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) stock traded up C$0.75 on Monday, hitting C$15.26. 591,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

