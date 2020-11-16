Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The company has a market cap of $791.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.