Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $21.35 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

