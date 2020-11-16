Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.52) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,662.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,450.32. The company has a market cap of $911.06 million and a P/E ratio of 34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

