Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.42-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $975-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.96 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.97.

NYSE PANW opened at $272.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

